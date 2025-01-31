Trump imposes tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 78840 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96820 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107429 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110384 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130690 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103619 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134763 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103753 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53339 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118720 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59173 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113339 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30031 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130691 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134764 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156411 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24032 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27464 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113340 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118721 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140045 views
Trump imposes tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109292 views

Donald Trump plans to impose a 25% duty on goods from Canada and Mexico due to illegal migrants, drugs, and trade deficits. A decision on duties on Canadian oil will be made later.

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will follow through on his threat to impose a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico this Saturday, February 1. He cited the flow of fentanyl and a large trade deficit as the reasons for his decision. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to Donald Trump, the introduction of tariffs on imports of goods from Canada and Mexico has several reasons: the first is migrants who have entered and are staying in the country illegally, the second is drugs, and the third is the huge subsidies that the United States provides to Canada and Mexico “in the form of a deficit.

Mexico and Canada have never been good to us in trade. They have been very unfair to us in trade. We do not need what they have

- said the US President.

Trump added that the level of duties “may or may not increase over time.” In addition, he said that he will decide tonight whether to apply duties to Canadian oil imports, noting that this decision will depend on the price of oil.

It is noted that after the US President's comments, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures rose above $73 per barrel. Meanwhile, the US dollar also rose to a daily high, while the Canadian dollar fell.

Recall

According to White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, February 1 remains the final deadline for the 25% tariffs to be applied unless Canada and Mexico take steps to reduce the flow of illegal migrants and drugs, including fentanyl, into the United States.

Oil prices stagnate as clarity on Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico is sought
30.01.25, 09:49 • 28032 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising