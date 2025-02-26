ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced to stop discount programs for medicines for chronically ill patients

New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced to stop discount programs for medicines for chronically ill patients

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120380 views

New rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market forced the suspension of drug discount programs for chronically ill patients.

A number of important social programs to support patients, which allowed chronically ill patients to receive discounts on essential medicines, have been suspended in Ukraine due to new rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market, as defined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 168 of February 14, 2025, UNN reports.

The Medicard medical and social project told a UNN journalist that the TherapyPlus, Razom, Protect Vessels - Save Heart, and Help for Joints programs have been suspended. And from March 1, the programs "Key of Hope" and "Freedom of Movement" will also cease to operate. 

Discount programs, such as TherapyPlus and Razom, enabled patients with cardiovascular, endocrine, pulmonary, and liver diseases to receive the necessary medicines at a discount. This significantly eased the financial burden for people who needed regular treatment with expensive drugs. The programs helped patients to follow the course of therapy prescribed by their doctors.

In particular, the Razom program provided with a 30% discount on the drug Heptral, which is used to treat liver diseases, and TherapyPlus allowed to receive drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular, endocrine, and pulmonary diseases at a reduced price.

Following the public outcry caused by the suspension of the support programs, the government decided to make changes to the resolution and extend the programs from March 1, 2025. 

"Patient support programs aimed at reducing the financial burden on patients and increasing access to essential medicines that are not reimbursed from the budget have been extended from 01.03.2025," wrote Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada.

However, despite the changes made, as Medicard told UNN, the programs have not yet resumed their operation, and it is not yet known when they will start working again.

"Follow our news on the website, if they are restored, it will be reported there, we have not had such information yet," Medicard said.

The termination of social discount programs is a serious blow to people with chronic diseases who need regular treatment with expensive drugs. Without the support of such programs, patients will be forced to pay the full cost of medicines, which is financially unaffordable for many.

Recall

The Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 168 dated February 14, 2025 provides new rules for the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. In particular, it introduced restrictions on supply and retail markups for all medicines, not just for certain categories, as is currently the case.

The purpose of the resolution was to reduce prices for medicines and increase their availability to the population. At the same time, patient organizations warned that excessive regulation could lead to drug shortages, closure of pharmacies in small towns and villages, and termination of social programs to support patients.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising