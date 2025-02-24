ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
“Government Scandal": How the Deputy Minister of Justice Affected the Reputation of Stefanishyna and Zelenskyi

“Government Scandal": How the Deputy Minister of Justice Affected the Reputation of Stefanishyna and Zelenskyi

Andriy Haichenko, Deputy Minister of Justice, was in the spotlight because of his relatives' possible ties to the occupied Crimea and Russia. The investigation revealed a number of contradictory facts about his property, his wife's employment and cooperation with Alfa-Bank.

The unpleasant situation around Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko, which was widely publicized in the media, raised questions about the transparency of the government's personnel policy. Suspicions of a conflict of interest, possible ties to Russian business, and a number of other comments have become the basis for public discussion, UNN reports.

The media have raised many questions about Deputy Minister of Justice Andriy Haichenko, which he denies, but the facts remain more obvious than words. The Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna herself has not yet commented on the dubious questions about her subordinate.

Family ties in the occupied Crimea

According to journalistic investigations, the parents of Haichenko's wife received Russian citizenship in 2014 in Crimea, which coincides with the annexation of the peninsula. They also do business there, paying taxes to the Russian budget. In the context of full-scale Russian aggression, propaganda and disinformation, this situation raises the question of possible risks to national security.

Collaboration of relatives

According to Myrotvorets, Andriy Haichenko's brother-in-law was a member of pro-Russian political structures, including the Patriots of Russia party, and was included in their database. In 2023, he became a member of the board of directors of Murmanskzhilstroy. Haichenko himself denies any ties to his relatives, but these facts raise questions that should be clarified by the Security Service of Ukraine. 

Employment of a spouse in the civil service

It is also controversial that, despite having family ties in Crimea, the official's wife was employed by the state enterprise National Information Registers, which is subordinated to the Ministry of Justice. This enterprise is responsible for the functioning of key registries, which suffered a significant disruption after a cyberattack at the end of last year. It remains an open question whether she underwent a special vetting process before her appointment.

Property issues

Journalistic investigations revealedthat significant assets - real estate in the center of Kyiv, country houses and land plots - are registered in the names of Haichenko's academic parents. The total value of this property can reach millions of dollars. This creates the basis for the NACP to investigate possible schemes of income concealment. 

Cooperation with Alfa-Bank

Media attention was drawn to the fact that last year, despite President Zelenskyy's sanctions, Alfa-Bank managed to withdraw $3 million from Ukraine. The Executive Service of the Ministry of Justice, headed by Haichenko, played a key role in this process. Moreover, ABH Holdings, which is currently suing Ukraine for more than $1 billion, is linked to Alfa-Bank, and Haichenko himself worked in the structure of this holding. 

A resonant case in the Ministry of Justice

The situation around the death of Vladyslav Fedorenko, head of the Kyiv branch of the Bokaryus Institute of International Studies, caused the greatest public outcry. According to his colleagues, the official was under considerable pressure and died of a heart attack in his office in July 2023. Some experts attribute this situation to Haichenko's management methods.

Moreover, the leadership of the Ministry of Justice allegedly tried to conceal the fact of death at the workplace by asking the relatives of the deceased to declare that he died at home. This caused outrage among forensic experts who had seen Fedorenko in his office the day before his heart attack. Many are still convinced that Haichenko's aggressive and immoral methods of work could have influenced the development of the tragic events. 

Political context and public reaction

This situation is creating difficulties for Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, under whose leadership Haichenko works. Political opponents are using the scandal to criticize the government's and the President's personnel policy, focusing on the problems with the selection of civil servants.

Journalist Yanina Sokolova called the situation a "government scandal" on her YouTube blog, and numerous public outlets disseminated information that shaped public opinion.

Society expects a fair and transparent response

In a time of war, public trust in the government is key, and effective communication should be as honest, open and transparent as possible. The current situation does not tolerate silence, but requires decisive measures and clear actions. Removing Andriy Haichenko from office and clearly explaining all the controversial issues could send a signal that the government does not tolerate corruption, non-transparent personnel policies or toxic behavior. An open dialog with society and clear decisions will help maintain trust and strengthen the state's resilience in a difficult time.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

