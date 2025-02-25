In Ukraine, the deadline for rebooking employees has been extended until March 31

The deadline for re-booking employees liable for military service, which expires on February 28, has been extended to March 31. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Today, the government is also making a number of important decisions for our sustainability. The first decision is to extend the deferral of booked employees until March 31. This way, companies will have time to confirm their criticality status in accordance with the updated criteria, as well as to rebook their staff. Due to a large-scale Russian cyberattack on our registers, some time was lost, and we are giving you the opportunity to make up for it - Shmyhal said.

The government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that deferrals from military service during mobilization, which were granted to persons liable for military service by decisions of the Ministry of Economy or through the Diia portal and which had not expired on the day the amendments came into force, are valid until March 31.

It is stipulated that state bodies must review within four months the decisions taken to identify enterprises, institutions, and organizations as critical to the functioning of the economy and the livelihoods of the population during the special period - Melnychuk added.

In addition, the resolution regulating the reservation of persons liable for military service for the period of mobilization and wartime was amended to re-book employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations that are or will be determined to be critical to the functioning of the economy and the vital activity of the population during a special period, critical to the needs of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, until April 1, without applying 72-hour verification.

During her speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum , she reportedthat the government plans to extend the deadline for re-booking employees liable for military service until March 31, 2024. The decision was made due to the inaccessibility of state registers for more than 20 days due to cyberattacks.