In Ukraine, the deadline for rebooking employees has been extended until March 31

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 368 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 15850 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 42013 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 27679 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105735 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 90494 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111291 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116519 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146053 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115079 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 46847 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 72863 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 24416 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102508 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 36789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 42127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146062 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137112 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169658 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 15135 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131220 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133187 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161810 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141278 views
In Ukraine, the deadline for rebooking employees has been extended until March 31

In Ukraine, the deadline for rebooking employees has been extended until March 31

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118235 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the deadline for re-booking employees liable for military service until March 31 due to cyberattacks on state registers. Businesses will have additional time to confirm their criticality status and re-book their staff.

The deadline for re-booking employees liable for military service, which expires on February 28, has been extended to March 31. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Today, the government is also making a number of important decisions for our sustainability. The first decision is to extend the deferral of booked employees until March 31. This way, companies will have time to confirm their criticality status in accordance with the updated criteria, as well as to rebook their staff. Due to a large-scale Russian cyberattack on our registers, some time was lost, and we are giving you the opportunity to make up for it 

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum

The government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said that deferrals from military service during mobilization, which were granted to persons liable for military service by decisions of the Ministry of Economy or through the Diia portal and which had not expired on the day the amendments came into force, are valid until March 31.

It is stipulated that state bodies must review within four months the decisions taken to identify enterprises, institutions, and organizations as critical to the functioning of the economy and the livelihoods of the population during the special period 

- Melnychuk added.

In addition, the resolution regulating the reservation of persons liable for military service for the period of mobilization and wartime was amended to re-book employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations that are or will be determined to be critical to the functioning of the economy and the vital activity of the population during a special period, critical to the needs of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, until April 1, without applying 72-hour verification.

Recall

During her speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum , she reportedthat the government plans to extend the deadline for re-booking employees liable for military service until March 31, 2024. The decision was made due to the inaccessibility of state registers for more than 20 days due to cyberattacks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

