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Trump denied the FBI's version that North Korea was behind the attack on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Donald Trump said that the United States is not yet certain of North Korea's involvement in the attack on Binance. The FBI had previously confirmed this version.

Trump denied the FBI's version that North Korea was behind the attack on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange

U.S. President Donald Trump denied the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s statement that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had been robbed by North Korean hackers. This is reported by the White House Rapid Response Service, according to UNN.

Details

According to Trump, the United States is not certain that the attack was carried out specifically from North Korea.

We are looking into it now. We don't know whether it is connected to North Korea, but if it is, we will discuss the matter with North Korea

- Trump said.

Context

The other day, cryptocurrency worth more than $2 billion was withdrawn from the crypto exchange Binance's "hot wallets". 

The day before, the American analytical company TRM Labs reported that North Korean hackers were behind the attack on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, which involved $6.3 billion.

Later, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed the involvement of hackers from North Korea in the breach of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

Bitcoin fell amid a $6.3 billion hack of Binance, with the attack attributed to North Korean hackers30.10.26, 10:52 • 5908 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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