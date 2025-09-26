Their economy is going to hell, and they are bombing everything - Trump about Russia

President of the United States of America Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Putin's actions and stated that the Russian economy is on the verge of collapse. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

The head of the White House expressed his dissatisfaction with what Russia is doing and what its president Vladimir Putin is doing.

"I'm watching how Russia is behaving and what it's doing. I'm very unhappy with what Russia is doing and what President Putin is doing. I don't like it at all. It's killing people for no reason," he said. he said.

The US President also spoke about the economy, reputation, and failures of Russia on the front.

"They've put everything on the line. Their economy is going to hell. They're bombing everything. And they're taking very little territory, if any. In fact, they're losing some territory. So I think it's very bad for Russia's reputation," Donald Trump emphasized.

He added that this war should have ended, and if it "were our war, we would have ended it in a week."

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Russia has spent millions of dollars on the war against Ukraine, but has not captured any territory. He also expressed disappointment in Putin and noted that Russian invaders have lost about a million soldiers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted Donald Trump's positive rhetoric regarding the return of all Ukrainian territories. Both leaders seek the earliest possible end to the war, which became known after Zelenskyy's interview for Fox News.

