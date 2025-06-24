Trump criticized Israel and Iran for violating the truce

US President Donald Trump stated that both Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire terms by launching attacks after the deadline for cessation of hostilities, set for Tuesday, June 24. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

"They violated it, but Israel also violated it," Trump said. He added: "I am not happy with Israel."

Trump made these comments to reporters at the White House before departing for the NATO summit in The Hague. He expressed disappointment regarding the continued attacks.

Addition

On June 24, Israel officially announced that it had agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a ceasefire with Iran. Iranian state television also reported the start of the ceasefire.

Subsequently, the Israel Defense Forces recorded a missile attack from Iran shortly after confirming the ceasefire. Sirens sounded in northern Israel, and the Air Force worked to intercept the missiles.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to respond decisively to Iran's ceasefire violation. Two ballistic missiles fired from Iran at Israel after the truce was announced were intercepted.