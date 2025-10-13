Trump complimented Meloni during Gaza summit

US President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her good looks during a group photo after the Gaza agreement. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Giorgia Meloni was literally the only woman in the family photo, standing in the far right corner. Yet she was right behind Trump as he spoke, so viewers had the advantage of seeing her reactions to various snippets of his speech.

"At past summits, she has done a good job of displaying facial expressions – from disdain to embarrassment, sometimes rolling her eyes. However, when Trump called the roll of leaders, and it came to Italy, he praised her for her good looks, asked if she minded the compliment, and said she was a very successful politician. Meloni, in this case, maintained a serious expression," the publication adds.

Recall

After signing the Gaza peace agreement, US President Donald Trump and leaders of other countries, including the heads of Egypt and Turkey, lined up in front of a sign reading "PEACE 2025".