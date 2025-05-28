Several nights people were being killed in the middle of what you might call negotiations: Trump on Russian attacks on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said that within two weeks he would assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the United States in the context of the war in Ukraine. He also expressed disappointment over recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities that are taking place "in the midst of what could be called negotiations," UNN reports, citing ABC.

Details

During a conversation in the Oval Office with journalists, Trump evaded a direct answer to the question of whether he thinks the Russians are behaving disrespectfully and whether he believes that Putin really wants to end the war.

I can't tell you that. But I'll let you know in about two weeks. Within two weeks. We'll find out very soon. We will find out whether he will help us or not. And if so, we will react a little differently. But it will take about one and a half to two weeks - he said.

Trump also said he was "disappointed" by Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which have continued in recent days.

They seem to want to do something, but until the document is signed, I can't tell you. Nobody can. I can say that I am very disappointed with what happened. A few nights now, when people were killed in the middle of what could be called negotiations. I am very disappointed - he emphasized.

Russia says second round of talks with Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2

Let us remind you

According to Keith Kellogg, the Ukrainian side prepared its part of the memorandum on reaching a peace agreement and provided it to the United States. At the same time, the Russian side has not yet submitted its part of the document to the United States.

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation should take place after both parts of the document have been studied. According to Kellogg, the American side would prefer negotiations in the Vatican, but the Russians refused this proposal. So it can take place in Geneva.

Russia will not transfer its version of the memorandum to third countries - Russian Foreign Ministry