Several nights people were being killed in the middle of what you might call negotiations: Trump on Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 1010 views

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 15479 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 43689 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 68989 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 62066 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 77502 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 156450 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 69904 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151906 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 202065 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Tags
Authors
In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 63248 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 100951 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 29845 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55287 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 6690 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 56108 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151906 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 164510 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 169416 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 202065 views
Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 30475 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 101564 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 54990 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 59394 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 126521 views
Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

Several nights people were being killed in the middle of what you might call negotiations: Trump on Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The US President stated that he will assess Putin's actions in two weeks. He is disappointed by the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukrainian cities during negotiations.

Several nights people were being killed in the middle of what you might call negotiations: Trump on Russian attacks on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said that within two weeks he would assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the United States in the context of the war in Ukraine. He also expressed disappointment over recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities that are taking place "in the midst of what could be called negotiations," UNN reports, citing ABC.

Details

During a conversation in the Oval Office with journalists, Trump evaded a direct answer to the question of whether he thinks the Russians are behaving disrespectfully and whether he believes that Putin really wants to end the war.

I can't tell you that. But I'll let you know in about two weeks. Within two weeks. We'll find out very soon. We will find out whether he will help us or not. And if so, we will react a little differently. But it will take about one and a half to two weeks

- he said.

Trump also said he was "disappointed" by Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which have continued in recent days.

They seem to want to do something, but until the document is signed, I can't tell you. Nobody can. I can say that I am very disappointed with what happened. A few nights now, when people were killed in the middle of what could be called negotiations. I am very disappointed

- he emphasized.

Russia says second round of talks with Ukraine could take place in Istanbul on June 2 28.05.25, 19:07 • 1514 views

Let us remind you

According to Keith Kellogg, the Ukrainian side prepared its part of the memorandum on reaching a peace agreement and provided it to the United States. At the same time, the Russian side has not yet submitted its part of the document to the United States.

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation should take place after both parts of the document have been studied. According to Kellogg, the American side would prefer negotiations in the Vatican, but the Russians refused this proposal. So it can take place in Geneva.

Russia will not transfer its version of the memorandum to third countries - Russian Foreign Ministry28.05.25, 19:28 • 930 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
Oval Office
Geneva
World Bank
World Health Organization
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
