Trump challenged Biden to a debate

Donald Trump, remaining the only candidate from the Republican Party for the upcoming elections in the United States, challenged the President of the country Joe Biden to a debate. About this Trump wrote in his social network Truth Social, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

It is important for the good of our country that Joe Biden and I debate the issues that are so important to America and the American people. That's why I call for debate always, everywhere, anywhere - Trump wrote.

It is noted that Trump's desire to participate in the debate came hours after his last Republican rival Nikki Haley dropped out of the race, marking "the beginning of the longest general presidential election in modern history".

The former US president skipped five primary debates despite one of his opponents, Chris Christie, calling him a "chicken" for not showing up.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has already announced dates for three debates in September and October, as well as a single debate for the vice presidential candidates.

Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries