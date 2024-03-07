$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Trump challenged Biden to a debate

Donald Trump, the only remaining Republican candidate, has challenged President Joe Biden to a debate ahead of the upcoming US presidential election.

Trump challenged Biden to a debate

Donald Trump, remaining the only candidate from the Republican Party for the upcoming elections in the United States, challenged the President of the country Joe Biden to a debate. About this Trump wrote in his social network Truth Social, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

It is important for the good of our country that Joe Biden and I debate the issues that are so important to America and the American people. That's why I call for debate always, everywhere, anywhere

- Trump wrote.

It is noted that Trump's desire to participate in the debate came hours after his last Republican rival Nikki Haley dropped out of the race, marking "the beginning of the longest general presidential election in modern history".

The former US president skipped five primary debates despite one of his opponents, Chris Christie, calling him a "chicken" for not showing up.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has already announced dates for three debates in September and October, as well as a single debate for the vice presidential candidates.

Trump and Biden win their parties' primaries06.03.2024, 09:07 • 44276 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
