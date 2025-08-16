Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to Washington

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
11:06 PM • 2404 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
08:15 PM • 9174 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 11688 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 11327 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 15780 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 89641 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 140363 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 80763 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 134866 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55445 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0.7m/s
75%
754mm
Popular news
Enemy struck the center of Sumy, large-scale fire eruptedAugust 15, 02:48 PM • 6678 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhotoAugust 15, 03:36 PM • 13604 views
Passenger train accident in Zakarpattia: the train departed for the final station SolotvynoAugust 15, 04:28 PM • 7842 views
Trump "will be unhappy" if a truce is not reached todayAugust 15, 04:49 PM • 10011 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska06:39 PM • 12626 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 140362 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 127890 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 134864 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 154827 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 241140 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Warner
Actual places
United States
Alaska
Ukraine
White House
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 4062 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 99530 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 182062 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 128929 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 144183 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
The New York Times
Oil
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The planned lunch between the American and Russian delegations has been canceled. US President Donald Trump returns to Washington after the summit.

Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to Washington

The planned dinner between the American and Russian delegations has been canceled. US President Donald Trump is returning to Washington. This is reported by Russian media, citing the White House, according to UNN.

Details

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a joint press conference after the summit in Alaska. The meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base.

After the conference, a dinner was planned between the US and Russian teams.  However, it was canceled. 

Meanwhile, dictator Putin said that he has excellent contact with Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine. 

Putin invited Trump to Moscow after meeting in Alaska16.08.25, 02:31 • 330 views

Veronika Marchenko

WarPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States