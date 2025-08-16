The planned dinner between the American and Russian delegations has been canceled. US President Donald Trump is returning to Washington. This is reported by Russian media, citing the White House, according to UNN.

Details

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin held a joint press conference after the summit in Alaska. The meeting took place at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base.

After the conference, a dinner was planned between the US and Russian teams. However, it was canceled.

Meanwhile, dictator Putin said that he has excellent contact with Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine.

Putin invited Trump to Moscow after meeting in Alaska