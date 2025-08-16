$41.450.06
Putin invited Trump to Moscow after meeting in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

After a meeting in Alaska, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin invited US President Donald Trump to Moscow. Trump replied that it was possible, although a full understanding regarding the war in Ukraine had not been reached.

Putin invited Trump to Moscow after meeting in Alaska

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin invited US President Donald Trump to Moscow following a meeting in Alaska. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At the end of the meeting, Trump thanked Putin for his participation and stated that "perhaps he will see him again next time."

In response, the Russian dictator added with a smile, "Next time in Moscow," to which Trump replied, "Maybe so."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that no full understanding was reached during negotiations with the Russian dictator regarding ending the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin stated about excellent contact with Donald Trump and reaching an agreement.

Yevhen Ustimenko

