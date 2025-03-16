Trump called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen, threatening decisive measures
Donald Trump called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen, threatening consequences if attacks continue. The United States has already launched military operations against the Houthis in the Red Sea.
US President Donald Trump, in a post on his Social Truth platform Social Truth, called on Iran to stop supporting the Houthis in Yemen and refrain from threatening the American people and its leader. His statement came against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Red Sea, where the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships, writes UNN.
Trump noted that the United States has launched military action against the Houthis in response to their attacks.
Today, I ordered the United States military to launch decisive and powerful military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. They are carrying out a relentless campaign of piracy, violence and terrorism against American and other ships, aircraft and drones," the statement said. He also noted that Joe Biden's response to these attacks was weak, which allowed the Houthis to continue their aggression. "The last American warship to pass through the Red Sea four months ago was attacked by the Houthis more than a dozen times. Iranian-funded Houthi bandits have fired missiles at American planes and targeted our troops and allies. These relentless attacks have cost the United States and the global economy billions of dollars, while endangering the lives of innocent people
Trump also continued:
"The Houthi attack on American ships will not be allowed. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we achieve our goal. The Houthis have blocked shipping on one of the world's most important waterways, halting vast arrays of global trade and attacking the basic principle of freedom of navigation on which international trade and commerce depend."
Trump warned Iran that support for the Houthis must stop immediately, and threatened dire consequences in the event of further attacks.
To all Houthi terrorists: your time is up and your attacks must end from today. Otherwise, hell will fall on you like you have never seen before!
An appeal to Iran:
Support for Houthi terrorists must stop immediately! Do not threaten the American people, its president, who received one of the largest mandates in presidential history, or global sea lanes. If you do, be prepared, because America will hold you fully accountable, and we will not be kind to you!" the American president added.
On March 15, the US launched a strike on Houthi militants in Yemen. According to the US military, the shelling targeted radars, air defenses and facilities from which militants launched drones and missiles at civilian and military vessels.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei condemned the US, British and "Zionist regime" airstrikes on Yemeni territories, calling it a gross violation of international law.
In particular, he stressed the legal and moral responsibility of all governments, international and Islamic communities to stop the genocide and gross violations of international humanitarian law in occupied Palestine, as well as the UN Security Council's commitment to preventing aggressive acts against Yemen.