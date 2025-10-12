Trump called for an investigation into the 2019 "Ukrainian impeachment"

US President Donald Trump called for an investigation into the circumstances of the so-called "Ukrainian impeachment" of 2019. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

According to him, "the Ukrainian impeachment (against me!) was a much bigger illegal scam than Watergate."

I sincerely hope that the relevant authorities, including Congress, will investigate this matter. - said the head of the White House.

He also called the then Deputy Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff "dishonest and corrupt."

"So many laws and procedures were violated and simply broken," Trump summarized.

Recall

The first attempt to impeach Trump occurred during his first term in 2019. At that time, Democrats accused him of pressuring Kyiv during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, demanding an investigation into the activities of Joe Biden's family - in particular, his son Hunter - in Ukraine. This was regarded as using the position of the US president for his own political interests.

This year, Congressman Shri Thanedar (Democratic Party) from Michigan submitted articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the US House of Representatives. According to the politician, Trump, in particular, is guilty of illegally cutting funding for government agencies through the Department of Government Efficiency without congressional approval, aggressive tariff policies, pressure on journalists, bribery, interference in the work of the judicial system, illegal collection of citizens' personal information, and abuse of power.

