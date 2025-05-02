$41.470.09
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 6540 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 49808 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 125035 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 110597 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 121208 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 124230 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305649 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158628 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 171927 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226624 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Trump called the Democrats' impeachment initiatives "absurd"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Donald Trump has criticised the Democrats' impeachment initiative, calling their actions absurd. He accused them of not wanting to let the country recover.

Trump called the Democrats' impeachment initiatives "absurd"

U.S. President Donald Trump responded with criticism to the Democrats' latest impeachment initiative, calling their actions "absurd." The head of the White House wrote about this in his social network Truth Social, writes UNN.

Details

"They have no idea what I can be impeached for. Maybe for trying to fix what they themselves destroyed: the border, inflation, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Israel..." Trump wrote.

He also stated that the Democrats have "lost control" and have lost not only political influence, but also common sense. Trump called the two Democratic congressmen who initiated the impeachment crazy.

In addition, the US President accused the Democrats of not wanting to allow the country to "recover" and called on Republicans to consider the possibility of excluding the initiators of impeachment from Congress.

"Why are we allowing them to use impeachment as a weapon against a president who is trying to save the country?" Trump asked rhetorically.

He also recalled his first term, during which the Democrats had already resorted to such initiatives, and promised that this time the Republicans would not allow them to "get away with it."

"These are complete nobodies who hate our country and everything it stands for. Maybe we should start playing this game with them, and expel the Democrats for the numerous crimes they have committed," Trump wrote.

Addendum

Congressman Democrat Shri Thanedar initiated impeachment to Trump in the US House of Representatives.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Truth Social
Israel
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
