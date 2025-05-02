Trump called the Democrats' impeachment initiatives "absurd"

U.S. President Donald Trump responded with criticism to the Democrats' latest impeachment initiative, calling their actions "absurd." The head of the White House wrote about this in his social network Truth Social, writes UNN.

Details

"They have no idea what I can be impeached for. Maybe for trying to fix what they themselves destroyed: the border, inflation, Afghanistan, Ukraine, Israel..." Trump wrote.

He also stated that the Democrats have "lost control" and have lost not only political influence, but also common sense. Trump called the two Democratic congressmen who initiated the impeachment crazy.

In addition, the US President accused the Democrats of not wanting to allow the country to "recover" and called on Republicans to consider the possibility of excluding the initiators of impeachment from Congress.

"Why are we allowing them to use impeachment as a weapon against a president who is trying to save the country?" Trump asked rhetorically.

He also recalled his first term, during which the Democrats had already resorted to such initiatives, and promised that this time the Republicans would not allow them to "get away with it."

"These are complete nobodies who hate our country and everything it stands for. Maybe we should start playing this game with them, and expel the Democrats for the numerous crimes they have committed," Trump wrote.

Addendum

Congressman Democrat Shri Thanedar initiated impeachment to Trump in the US House of Representatives.