Trump believes he will not be able to convince Putin to stop striking civilians in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said he would not be able to convince Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell civilians during a meeting with him in Alaska. Instead, he wants to end the war, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

I had that conversation with him. I had many positive conversations. Then I come home and I see a missile hit a nursing home or an apartment building, and people are lying dead in the street. — Trump said when a reporter asked if he thought he could convince Putin to stop shelling civilians in Ukraine during Friday's meeting.

The White House chief emphasized that he would most likely not convince Putin to stop striking civilians, but hoped to end the war.

So, I guess the answer to that question is no, because I had that conversation. I want to end the war. — he added.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that there would be serious consequences for Russia if Putin did not stop the war. This will happen after their meeting in Alaska.

US President Donald Trump rated his phone conversation with European leaders and Volodymyr Zelenskyy a 10 out of 10. The conversation took place two days before the summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.