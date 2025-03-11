Trump promised to buy a new Tesla car in support of Musk
Donald Trump announced his intention to purchase a new Tesla in support of Elon Musk. The former president accused the "radical left" of trying to boycott the company and its founder.
The Republican president claims that "radical left crazies" are trying to boycott Tesla, while the founder and CEO of the company is doing a "fantastic job."
US President Donald Trump expressed support on the social network TruthSocial for the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, owner of X, American billionaire Elon Musk. In particular, he promised to buy a brand new Tesla.
For Republicans, conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is "putting it on the line" to help our nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! But the radical left crazies, as they often do, are trying to illegally and conspiratorially boycott Tesla, one of the largest car manufacturers in the world, and Elon’s "baby" to attack and harm Elon and everything he stands for.
He mentioned the 2024 presidential elections, and that the relevant opponents have not succeeded, and promised to make the purchase of a Tesla vehicle.
In any case, tomorrow morning I will buy a brand new Tesla as a sign of trust and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???
The five richest people in the world present at Trump's inauguration lost $210 billion due to falling stock markets. The biggest losses were suffered by Elon Musk - $145 billion due to the collapse of Tesla shares.
Senator Mark Kelly, after a visit to Kyiv, stated the need for further support for Ukraine. Elon Musk sharply criticized the senator's position, publicly calling him a traitor.
