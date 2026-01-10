Trump appeared in public with a "Happy Trump" pin, but denied being happy

US President Donald Trump has added an unusual accessory to his official wardrobe - a caricature badge with his own image, dubbed "Happy Trump." Journalists noticed the new element on his lapel on Friday, January 9, during the head of state's meeting with oil and gas company executives at the White House. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The badge is located directly below the traditional US flag. It depicts a miniature figure of Trump with a caricatured large head and an open mouth. The president explained that it was a gift, but did not name the giver.

President's reaction

When asked by reporters about the new badge, Trump responded in his characteristic manner, emphasizing his constant pursuit of results.

Someone gave me this. You know what it is? It's called "Happy Trump." But given the fact that I'm never happy, I'm never satisfied. I won't be satisfied until we make America great again, but we're pretty close to that now. - the president stated.

Despite the seriousness of the statement, Trump showed the badge to reporters with a playful smile. This episode was a rare informal moment during an official discussion of US plans to invest in Venezuela's oil infrastructure.

