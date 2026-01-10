$42.990.27
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 15868 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 21720 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 22083 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 19383 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaper
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 18900 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 13672 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13131 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9424 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13111 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region
Trump appeared in public with a "Happy Trump" pin, but denied being happy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

President Trump appeared in public with a "Happy Trump" pin, a gift with a cartoon image. He explained that he is never happy until America is great again.

Trump appeared in public with a "Happy Trump" pin, but denied being happy

US President Donald Trump has added an unusual accessory to his official wardrobe - a caricature badge with his own image, dubbed "Happy Trump." Journalists noticed the new element on his lapel on Friday, January 9, during the head of state's meeting with oil and gas company executives at the White House. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The badge is located directly below the traditional US flag. It depicts a miniature figure of Trump with a caricatured large head and an open mouth. The president explained that it was a gift, but did not name the giver.

President's reaction

When asked by reporters about the new badge, Trump responded in his characteristic manner, emphasizing his constant pursuit of results.

Someone gave me this. You know what it is? It's called "Happy Trump." But given the fact that I'm never happy, I'm never satisfied. I won't be satisfied until we make America great again, but we're pretty close to that now.

- the president stated.

Despite the seriousness of the statement, Trump showed the badge to reporters with a playful smile. This episode was a rare informal moment during an official discussion of US plans to invest in Venezuela's oil infrastructure. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Associated Press
Venezuela
United States