Trump announces possible meeting with Zelenskiy next week

Trump announces possible meeting with Zelenskiy next week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 132169 views

Donald Trump announced a possible meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in Washington. The US president emphasized that he has no plans to visit Kyiv and continues to look for ways to end the war.

US President Donald Trump has said he is likely to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week. This will be their first meeting after Trump's return to the White House. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN

“I will probably meet with President Zelenskiy next week,” Trump said on Friday.

US to present Trump's plan: will it freeze the war in Ukraine

When asked whether the meeting would take place in Washington, he said it was possible, but he did not plan to go to Kyiv.

Trump continues to insist on finding ways to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine on February 20 - media

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising