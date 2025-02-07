Trump announces possible meeting with Zelenskiy next week

US President Donald Trump has said he is likely to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week. This will be their first meeting after Trump's return to the White House. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN.

“I will probably meet with President Zelenskiy next week,” Trump said on Friday.

When asked whether the meeting would take place in Washington, he said it was possible, but he did not plan to go to Kyiv.

Trump continues to insist on finding ways to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

