Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine on February 20 - media
Kyiv • UNN
US Special Representative for Ukraine Kellogg is scheduled to visit Kyiv on February 20. The date was suggested by the American side.
US Special Representative for Ukraine Kellogg's visit to Kyiv is scheduled for February 20. This was reported by Suspilne's sources in the Presidential Administration, UNN reports.
According to media reports, this date was proposed by the American side.
Earlier, the media reportedthat US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, plans to arrive in Kyiv after February 11.
