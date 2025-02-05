Trump's special envoy to visit Ukraine on February 20 - media

US Special Representative for Ukraine Kellogg's visit to Kyiv is scheduled for February 20. This was reported by Suspilne's sources in the Presidential Administration, UNN reports.

According to media reports, this date was proposed by the American side.

