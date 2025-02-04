The dates and composition are being agreed upon: Zelensky on Kellogg's team's visit to Ukraine

The working dates for the visit of US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, are already set. The dates and composition of the teams are currently being agreed upon. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, UNN reports.

He (the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak - ed.) had a conversation with Waltz (National Security Advisor - ed.), and my team had contact with Kellogg (Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia - ed.). And we are agreeing on the dates, we already have working dates when the American team will arrive. Now we are agreeing on the dates and the composition, and we are waiting for the team, and we will work together - Zelensky said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg , plans to arrive in Kyiv after February 11.