“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 39380 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74142 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103885 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107132 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102710 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130991 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103621 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113346 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116941 views

The dates and composition are being agreed upon: Zelensky on Kellogg's team's visit to Ukraine

The dates and composition are being agreed upon: Zelensky on Kellogg's team's visit to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28484 views

The President of Ukraine announced that the working dates of the visit of Keith Kellogg's team had been agreed upon. The American delegation plans to arrive in Kyiv after February 11.

The working dates for the visit of US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, are already set. The dates and composition of the teams are currently being agreed upon. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, UNN reports.

He (the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak - ed.) had a conversation with Waltz (National Security Advisor - ed.), and my team had contact with Kellogg (Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia - ed.). And we are agreeing on the dates, we already have working dates when the American team will arrive. Now we are agreeing on the dates and the composition, and we are waiting for the team, and we will work together 

- Zelensky said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg , plans to arrive in Kyiv after February 11.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising