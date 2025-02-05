US to present Trump's plan: will it freeze the war in Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 18696 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 64048 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102344 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105732 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123409 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102265 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129470 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103535 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113301 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116909 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106329 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102807 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 89716 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111953 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106379 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 18041 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123345 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129424 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162427 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152547 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 4715 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106379 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 111953 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138446 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140224 views
US to present Trump's plan: will it freeze the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29132 views

The Trump administration will present a plan to end the war in Ukraine, which includes freezing the conflict. The plan includes an uncertain status for the occupied territories and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Donald Trump's administration is preparing to present to its allies a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine, which would freeze the conflict. The document allegedly proposes to leave the occupied territories in an indefinite status, providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent a new attack by Moscow. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

Sources say that Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will present the document to the allies.

Reports and comments by Kellogg and other Trump officials in recent weeks have hinted at a plan to achieve what his allies call "peace through strength.

Among the possible elements are freezing the conflict and leaving the territories occupied by Russian troops in an uncertain status, while providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent another attack by Moscow.

Kellogg has made it clear that the US wants to see elections in Ukraine after the ceasefire, while Trump has indicated that access to critical minerals in exchange for US support could be part of a deal. On Wednesday, the retired general confirmed his plans to attend the Munich conference.

"I will be meeting with America's allies who are willing to work with us," Kellogg wrote on social network X.

The US president also threatened Moscow with large-scale sanctions if it does not go to the talks.

Ukraine's priority as the ultimate security guarantee remains NATO membership, although Kyiv recognizes that this option is unlikely in the short term.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that he is open to holding elections after the war is over and martial law is lifted.

At the same time, Zelenskyy's chief adviser, Andriy Yermak, spoke with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz this week, while Putin's spokesman said that contacts between US and Russian structures are intensifying.

Recall

US allies expect the Trump administration to present a long-awaited plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference in Germany next week.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

