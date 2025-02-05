US to present Trump's plan: will it freeze the war in Ukraine

Donald Trump's administration is preparing to present to its allies a plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine, which would freeze the conflict. The document allegedly proposes to leave the occupied territories in an indefinite status, providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent a new attack by Moscow. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

Sources say that Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will present the document to the allies.

Reports and comments by Kellogg and other Trump officials in recent weeks have hinted at a plan to achieve what his allies call "peace through strength.

Among the possible elements are freezing the conflict and leaving the territories occupied by Russian troops in an uncertain status, while providing Ukraine with security guarantees to prevent another attack by Moscow.

Kellogg has made it clear that the US wants to see elections in Ukraine after the ceasefire, while Trump has indicated that access to critical minerals in exchange for US support could be part of a deal. On Wednesday, the retired general confirmed his plans to attend the Munich conference.

"I will be meeting with America's allies who are willing to work with us," Kellogg wrote on social network X.

The US president also threatened Moscow with large-scale sanctions if it does not go to the talks.

Ukraine's priority as the ultimate security guarantee remains NATO membership, although Kyiv recognizes that this option is unlikely in the short term.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that he is open to holding elections after the war is over and martial law is lifted.

At the same time, Zelenskyy's chief adviser, Andriy Yermak, spoke with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz this week, while Putin's spokesman said that contacts between US and Russian structures are intensifying.

Recall

US allies expect the Trump administration to present a long-awaited plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference in Germany next week.

