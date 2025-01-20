Trump announces a new era for the US and makes a statement on TikTok

President-elect Donald Trump addressed his supporters on the eve of his official inauguration. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Trump announced the end of what he called the years of decline and called for a new era of prosperity and national pride. According to the president, his administration plans to dramatically change the country's political landscape and address the longstanding problems that have been accumulating in Washington.

One of the key topics of the speech was the problem of illegal migration. Trump promised to tighten border controls and introduce specific measures, the details of which will be made public during his inaugural speech.

Trump paid special attention to the popular social network TikTok. He said that the platform had resumed its operations in the United States and assured that its preservation was a priority. He called this step part of his strategy to support young people and the tech sector.

