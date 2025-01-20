On the eve of his inauguration, Trump promised to “end” the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Future US President Donald Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine and prevent World War III. The politician said this at a rally in Washington on January 19, assuring that his team was “close to it.
The future President of the United States of America Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on Monday, January 20, promised to end the war in Ukraine and prevent World War III. This was reported by UNN, citing the politician's speech on January 19.
Details
Donald Trump made the announcement at a rally in front of his supporters in Washington, D.C., on the eve of his inauguration. The event took place on Sunday, January 19, at the Capital One Arena.
I will end the war in Ukraine, stop the chaos in the Middle East, and prevent World War III
The politician assured that his team is already "close to it.
Recall
The newly elected US president plans to sign more than 100 decrees after taking office. Among the priorities are mass deportations of illegal immigrants, a visit to Los Angeles, and a possible postponement of the TikTok ban.