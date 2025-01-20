On the eve of his inauguration, Trump promised to “end” the war in Ukraine

The future President of the United States of America Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on Monday, January 20, promised to end the war in Ukraine and prevent World War III. This was reported by UNN, citing the politician's speech on January 19.

Details

Donald Trump made the announcement at a rally in front of his supporters in Washington, D.C., on the eve of his inauguration. The event took place on Sunday, January 19, at the Capital One Arena.

I will end the war in Ukraine, stop the chaos in the Middle East, and prevent World War III - said the newly elected President of the United States.

The politician assured that his team is already "close to it.

Recall

The newly elected US president plans to sign more than 100 decrees after taking office. Among the priorities are mass deportations of illegal immigrants, a visit to Los Angeles, and a possible postponement of the TikTok ban.