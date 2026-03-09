Trump announced that the decision to end the war against Iran would be joint with Netanyahu
Trump announced the agreement on the final steps of the operation with Israel. The active phase of hostilities is planned to be completed within four to six weeks.
US President Donald Trump stated that the timeline for ending the military operation against the Islamic Republic would be coordinated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During an interview with The Times of Israel, the American leader emphasized the strategic importance of the ongoing cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem. This is reported by UNN.
Details
Trump noted that while he would make the final decision "at the right time," the Israeli side's opinion would be fully taken into account. The President stressed that joint efforts had neutralized a country that aimed to destroy Israel and destabilize the entire region. According to him, without the participation of the current leadership of both states, the Islamic Republic could have achieved its destructive goals.
Iran was going to destroy Israel and everything around it… We worked together. We destroyed a country that wanted to destroy Israel
Expected timeline for the military operation
Despite Trump's refusal to set strict deadlines, the White House has already announced preliminary forecasts for the duration of the conflict. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously stated that the American administration expects the active phase of hostilities to end within four to six weeks.
