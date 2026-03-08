$43.810.0050.900.00
Witkoff and Kushner to visit Israel, angered by overly extensive strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Trump's envoys will hold talks due to US dissatisfaction with the intensity of attacks on oil facilities. Washington fears the Iranians rallying around the regime.

Witkoff and Kushner to visit Israel, angered by overly extensive strikes on Iran
Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump's envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - are scheduled to arrive in Israel on Tuesday for urgent talks. The visit comes amid serious disagreements between Washington and Tel Aviv over yesterday's massive attacks on Iranian oil infrastructure. The American side expresses dissatisfaction that the scale of the operation significantly exceeded the White House's expectations. This is reported by the Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

Senior US security officials reported that Israel had warned in advance of its intentions to attack oil facilities, but did not specify the actual power of the strikes.

The American military command expected a predominantly symbolic gesture, not the complete destruction of strategic reserves. Washington fears that a fuel shortage for Tehran's civilian population could have the opposite effect - rallying Iranians around the current regime and strengthening anti-Western sentiment.

"We don't think it was a good idea. The American military expected a predominantly symbolic strike and was surprised by the scale of the operation."

- a senior US official told Channel 12.

Political Vacuum and the Position of the Department of Energy

According to the Israeli security service, the strikes on fuel depots were intended to send a clear signal to Tehran regarding the unacceptability of attacks on civilian targets in Israel. However, the situation is complicated by the fact that until now, discussions of military actions have taken place mainly at the level of generals, without proper political coordination between governments.

Earlier on Sunday, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright publicly distanced himself from the ally's actions, stating that the United States has no intention of independently attacking Iran's energy infrastructure.

US and Israel struck Iran's nuclear facility in Isfahan08.03.26, 21:06 • 2384 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Israel
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
Tel Aviv