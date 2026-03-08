US and Israel struck Iran's nuclear facility in Isfahan

One of Iran's key nuclear centers, located in Isfahan, suffered significant damage after a missile strike on March 7. According to the ISNA agency, citing its own sources, the attack was part of a joint operation by the United States and Israel. Despite significant damage to the infrastructure, there are currently no signs of radiation release or radioactive contamination of the surrounding area. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to US and Israeli intelligence, the main reserves of Iranian nuclear materials are concentrated in the underground complexes of Isfahan. During the current escalation, the military deliberately launched repeated strikes on the entrances to the tunnels under Isfahan and Fordow. The main goal of these actions is to block any attempts by the Iranian side to evacuate highly enriched uranium and centrifuges to safer places.

The facility's infrastructure has been significantly damaged, but there is no evidence of radioactive contamination of the area yet — according to ISNA sources on March 8.

Strategic importance of the facility

The nuclear center in Isfahan is considered the heart of Iran's atomic program, where a significant part of its uranium reserves, enriched to 60%, is stored.

Experts note that physical damage to the entrance groups and ventilation shafts of underground storage facilities significantly complicates the further operation of the facility. At the same time, the situation remains tense, as IAEA international observers have not had direct access to the scene for a long time to independently verify the condition of reactors and storage facilities.

