Trump announced a possible visit of Xi Jinping to the United States
Against the background of economic tension between the US and China, Trump hinted at a meeting with Xi Jinping. The US has imposed duties on imports from China due to accusations of supplying chemicals for fentanyl.
Trump hinted at a possible visit by Xi Jinping to the United States amid trade tensions. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
This is happening against the backdrop of growing economic tensions between the two countries.
Since the beginning of the year, Washington has imposed a 20% duty on all imports from China, accusing Beijing of insufficient efforts to stop the supply of chemicals used to produce fentanyl – a substance that is the main cause of overdose deaths in the United States.
Despite Trump's statements about positive relations with Xi, there is no breakthrough in resolving key disputes – from trade tariffs to the issue of Taiwan. The Chinese side denies the accusations, emphasizing that it is actively fighting drug trafficking, and has already taken appropriate retaliatory trade measures.
Commenting on a possible meeting, Trump noted that it could take place "in the not too distant future".
The President also reiterated that tariffs are necessary to restore fairness in trade relations with international partners and replenish the budget. At the same time, he rejected fears about the possible negative impact of these measures on economic growth and inflation.
