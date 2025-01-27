Trump and Starmer had a phone conversation: what they talked about

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The parties talked about personal, political, and relations between the two countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website of the British Government.

Details

It is noted that on Sunday, January 26 , the British Prime Minister had a telephone conversation with the President of the United States of America Donald Trump.

President Trump began by expressing his condolences to the Prime Minister on the loss of his brother. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his kind words and congratulated him on his inauguration - the post says.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Trump's role in securing a landmark ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

The President welcomed the release of Emily Damari and conveyed his best wishes to her family. They discussed the importance of working together to ensure security in the Middle East - the British Government reports.

The two sides also discussed trade and economic issues, and Starmer explained how the UK is deregulating its economy to boost growth.

Also during the phone call, the two leaders emphasized the importance of close and warm ties between Britain and the United States, and Trump, for his part, expressed his respect and affection for the royal family.

As a result of the conversation, the two leaders agreed to meet in the near future and expressed hope for further discussions.

Recall

Donald Trump may become the first politician in modern history to be hosted by the British royal family on two state visits. This is a new strategy of Prime Minister Keir Starmer to establish strong personal relationships between the leaders.

Trump proposes new solution for Palestinian refugees from Gaza