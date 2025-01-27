Trump and Starmer had a phone conversation: what they talked about

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100655 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101929 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109910 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112598 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133987 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104247 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137074 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103825 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113475 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168412 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158077 views
Trump and Starmer had a phone conversation: what they talked about

Trump and Starmer had a phone conversation: what they talked about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32986 views

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The parties discussed the situation in Gaza, trade, and agreed to meet in person in the near future.

US President Donald Trump had a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The parties talked about personal, political, and relations between the two countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to  the website of the British Government.

Details

It is noted that on Sunday, January 26 , the British Prime Minister had a telephone conversation with the President of the United States of America Donald Trump.

President Trump began by expressing his condolences to the Prime Minister on the loss of his brother. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his kind words and congratulated him on his inauguration

- the post says.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Trump's role in securing a landmark ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip.

The President welcomed the release of Emily Damari and conveyed his best wishes to her family. They discussed the importance of working together to ensure security in the Middle East

- the British Government reports.

The two sides also discussed trade and economic issues, and Starmer explained how the UK is deregulating its economy to boost growth.

Also during the phone call, the two leaders emphasized the importance of close and warm ties between Britain and the United States, and Trump, for his part, expressed his respect and affection for the royal family.

As a result of the conversation, the two leaders agreed to meet in the near future and expressed hope for further discussions.

Recall

Donald Trump may become the first politician in modern history to be hosted by the British royal family on two state visits. This is a new strategy of Prime Minister Keir Starmer to establish strong personal relationships between the leaders. 

Trump proposes new solution for Palestinian refugees from Gaza26.01.25, 05:44 • 35596 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

