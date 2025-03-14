Trump and Rutte's conversation about the annexation of Greenland: Denmark harshly criticized the US President and the NATO Secretary General
The head of the Danish Defense Committee, Rasmus Jarlov, is outraged by Trump and Rutte's discussion of the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized that this would mean war between the two NATO countries.
The head of the Danish Defense Committee, Rasmus Jarlov, is outraged by the discussion between US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the possibility of annexing Greenland. He wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.
Jarlov emphasized that the likely annexation of Greenland by the United States would mean war between the two NATO countries.
We do not appreciate the Secretary. The NATO General is joking with Trump about Greenland like that. This would mean war between two NATO countries. Greenland has just voted against immediate independence from Denmark and does not want to be American
When asked by one of the contributors whether he really dares to speak on behalf of the people of Greenland, he answered in the negative.
"I'm not speaking for them. I mean what they say and how they feel. They'd rather die than become part of Trump's USA (or any other USA, for that matter)," wrote the head of the Danish Defense Committee.
US President Donald Trump believes that the annexation of Greenland will take place. He said this during a meeting in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Trump once again emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the United States and promised enrichment to the people of Greenland in the event of accession.
Soon, acting head of the Greenland government, Mute Egede, announced that he is initiating a meeting of party leaders of the island after the latest statement by US President Donald Trump about its possible annexation. According to him, Greenland's reaction to the next statement of the head of the White House should be tough.
