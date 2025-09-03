Trump and Nawrocki met at the White House, US President

$41.360.01
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 5278 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 10356 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 23119 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 17633 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 21187 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 20778 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 22691 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 38204 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 35461 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 1768 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 23122 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 24069 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 38205 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 35462 views
Trump and Nawrocki met at the White House, US President

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

US President Donald Trump welcomed his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki at the White House. The meeting was accompanied by a flyover of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets.

Trump and Nawrocki met at the White House, US President

Donald Trump welcomed his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki on the South Portico of the White House with a warm gesture and a smile, writes UNN.

Details

The US leader greeted his Polish counterpart on the South Portico of the White House with a hearty pat on the shoulder and exchanged a broad smile with him.

They stood side-by-side as four F-35 fighter jets flew over the White House, followed by another column of four F-16s. Later, Trump and Nawrocki entered the White House together.

Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump03.09.25, 17:02 • 3066 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Karol Nawrocki
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
White House
Donald Trump
United States
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Poland