Trump and Nawrocki met at the White House, US President

Donald Trump welcomed his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki on the South Portico of the White House with a warm gesture and a smile, writes UNN.

The US leader greeted his Polish counterpart on the South Portico of the White House with a hearty pat on the shoulder and exchanged a broad smile with him.

They stood side-by-side as four F-35 fighter jets flew over the White House, followed by another column of four F-16s. Later, Trump and Nawrocki entered the White House together.

