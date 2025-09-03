Trump and Nawrocki met at the White House, US President
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump welcomed his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki at the White House. The meeting was accompanied by a flyover of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets.
Donald Trump welcomed his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki on the South Portico of the White House with a warm gesture and a smile, writes UNN.
Details
The US leader greeted his Polish counterpart on the South Portico of the White House with a hearty pat on the shoulder and exchanged a broad smile with him.
They stood side-by-side as four F-35 fighter jets flew over the White House, followed by another column of four F-16s. Later, Trump and Nawrocki entered the White House together.
