Trump allowed for additional sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump has allowed for the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast.

Details

During the conversation between the American leader and Finnish President Alexander Stubb with journalists, Donald Trump was asked whether he plans to impose additional sanctions against the Russian Federation.

In response, he briefly said: "Maybe."

Recall

In early September 2025, US President Donald Trump announced his readiness to introduce a "second stage" of sanctions against Russia.

Later, a group of American senators introduced a bill expanding sanctions against Russian energy, targeting the "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. The document also provided for sanctions against Russian liquefied natural gas projects in the Arctic.

