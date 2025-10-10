Trump allowed for additional sanctions against Russia
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of imposing new sanctions against the Russian Federation. This happened during his conversation with journalists alongside the President of Finland.
US President Donald Trump has allowed for the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast.
Details
During the conversation between the American leader and Finnish President Alexander Stubb with journalists, Donald Trump was asked whether he plans to impose additional sanctions against the Russian Federation.
In response, he briefly said: "Maybe."
Recall
In early September 2025, US President Donald Trump announced his readiness to introduce a "second stage" of sanctions against Russia.
Later, a group of American senators introduced a bill expanding sanctions against Russian energy, targeting the "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. The document also provided for sanctions against Russian liquefied natural gas projects in the Arctic.
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations09.10.25, 10:06 • 22664 views