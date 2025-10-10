$41.400.09
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 21577 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 21113 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 27394 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 32417 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 53568 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of "cheapest analogue" saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 51362 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27264 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22664 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 43176 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Trump allowed for additional sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of imposing new sanctions against the Russian Federation. This happened during his conversation with journalists alongside the President of Finland.

Trump allowed for additional sanctions against Russia

US President Donald Trump has allowed for the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House broadcast.

Details

During the conversation between the American leader and Finnish President Alexander Stubb with journalists, Donald Trump was asked whether he plans to impose additional sanctions against the Russian Federation.

In response, he briefly said: "Maybe."

Recall

In early September 2025, US President Donald Trump announced his readiness to introduce a "second stage" of sanctions against Russia.

Later, a group of American senators introduced a bill expanding sanctions against Russian energy, targeting the "shadow fleet" of oil tankers. The document also provided for sanctions against Russian liquefied natural gas projects in the Arctic.

Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations09.10.25, 10:06 • 22664 views

