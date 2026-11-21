U.S. President Donald Trump once again stated that Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine allegedly would not have started if he had headed the White House in 2022. According to the American leader, vladimir putin personally confirmed this to him during a conversation the day before. Sky News reports, UNN writes.

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Trump said that he directly asked the Russian dictator whether he would have dared to launch an invasion of Ukraine if he had been the U.S. president at the time.

According to the American president, putin answered in the negative.

And last night putin said this. He said: "This would never have happened." I actually asked him: "Would you have started if I had been president?" He replied: "No, this would never have happened – Trump stated.

Trump criticized U.S. actions regarding Ukraine

The American leader also accused the previous U.S. administration of taking the wrong actions, which, in his opinion, led to the start of the full-scale war.

Everything was organized so badly. Our country handled this situation very poorly – he emphasized.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Russia would not have launched a full-scale invasion during his presidency. At the same time, he supported his latest statement by referring to putin’s alleged personal confirmation during their most recent conversation.

The chief peace negotiator is investing millions in companies profiting from the war in Ukraine and Iran — media