The New York Times

Trump administration launches immigration operation in Maine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has launched Operation "Catch of the Day" in Maine, aimed at enforcing immigration laws. Over 100 federal agents have arrived in the state, drawing criticism from the governor and human rights activists.

Trump administration launches immigration operation in Maine

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced the launch of a large-scale operation called "Catch of the Day" in Maine, aimed at enforcing immigration laws. According to official agency data, the measures are designed to identify criminals among foreigners. However, sources in immigration services, speaking on condition of anonymity, note that the agents' primary focus is on refugee communities, particularly those of Somali origin. This is reported by UNN.

Details

More than 100 federal agents have arrived in the state to conduct the operation. Maine Governor Janet Mills called the Trump administration's tactics aggressive and unwelcome. Local authorities and human rights organizations are preparing for a further increase in the number of law enforcement officers in the region. Similar measures were previously taken in Minnesota, where about 3,000 agents were deployed.

Political context and accusations

Donald Trump justifies the intensification of law enforcement operations by the need to combat crime. At the same time, statistics show that a significant portion of those detained have no criminal record or convictions.

Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - Media20.01.26, 22:35 • 9822 views

The President has repeatedly sharply criticized Somali immigrants, mentioning cases of fraud in other states and calling on them to leave the country. The deployment of federal forces in Maine has become part of a broader strategy to strengthen immigration control in states led by Democratic Party representatives. 

US suspends visa issuance for 75 countries, including Russia and Iran14.01.26, 17:03 • 4494 views

Stepan Haftko

