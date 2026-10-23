Trump accused LeBron James of disrespecting the United States because of his conduct during the national anthem

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized NBA star LeBron James for his behavior during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before a basketball game. The head of the White House accused the athlete of disrespecting the country and demanded a public apology. BBC reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred before the season-opening game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

While the U.S. national anthem was playing, James, unlike most of his teammates, did not stand still. The basketball player mimicked golf-club swings and movements with a basketball. This outraged the American president.

Trump demands an apology from the basketball player

While listening to our national anthem, LeBron James shows disrespect for our country! – Trump wrote on social media.

The president also spoke harshly about the athlete himself and called on him to apologize to American service members.

Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White House

LeBron James should apologize to all those great American warriors and heroes who died for the American flag – Trump said.

The basketball player himself has not yet commented on the accusations. The BBC contacted James through his club, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Trump and James have publicly criticized each other repeatedly in the past.

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