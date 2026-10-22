Trump denied imposing restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine in front of journalists and said he would not tighten sanctions against Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he currently does not plan to impose additional sanctions against Russia, as Washington and Moscow, according to him, have moved closer to an agreement on ending the war in Ukraine. The American leader also commented on the restriction of Starlink satellite internet speeds for Ukrainian users, UNN reports.

Details

Trump explained his reluctance to increase sanctions pressure on the Kremlin by the possibility of reaching an agreement between the United States and Russia. At the same time, he did not specify what exactly the parties were discussing or what stage the negotiations had reached.

The U.S. president also did not say whether Ukraine agrees with the possible terms of the agreement. There is currently no independent confirmation that the parties are indeed close to a deal.

Trump denied involvement in Starlink restrictions in Ukraine

While speaking with journalists, the U.S. president was again asked who had made the decision to limit the speed of Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine.

I don't know who did it, but I had nothing to do with it Trump replied.

Thus, the U.S. president denied personal involvement in the decision but did not name those responsible for the restrictions on the operation of satellite communications.

Putin agreed only to talks: the White House is disappointed by the Kremlin's lack of concessions – Axios