Trump was harshly rude to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White House

U.S. President Donald Trump responded harshly to journalists at least three times during a press conference at the White House. The American leader raised his voice, interrupted reporters, and resorted to personal insults, UNN writes.

Details

The first incident occurred when one of the female journalists was trying to ask the president a question. Trump sharply exclaimed, "Wait, wait, wait!" then ignored her and gave the floor to another correspondent.

The U.S. president threatened another media representative right during his interaction with the press. "Hey! I don't know who the hell you are, but you'd better be careful," he said.

Trump resorted to personal insults

During another episode, the American president again interrupted a journalist, ordering him to be quiet several times. In particular, Trump shouted: "Wait!" and "Quiet!".

After that, the U.S. president directed personal insults at the reporter: "What's wrong with you? Are you a sick person?".

Thus, during a single press conference, Trump engaged in sharp verbal altercations with media representatives at least three times.

At the same time, the American president did not limit himself to refusing to answer questions, but used harsh language and personal remarks directed at the journalists.

Trump made new absurd statements about Ukraine while Zelenskyy was meeting with Witkoff