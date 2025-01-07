Tregubov: Situation in Kurakhove is quite difficult, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold on western outskirts

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149536 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128581 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136119 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134723 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172352 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110881 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165015 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104506 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113974 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131873 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130769 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 44194 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100797 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103036 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149536 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172352 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165015 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192714 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181898 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130769 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131873 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143272 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134857 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152020 views
Tregubov: Situation in Kurakhove is quite difficult, Ukrainian Armed Forces hold on western outskirts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21560 views

A large part of Kurakhove in Donetsk region has been destroyed. The Ukrainian Armed Forces hold the western outskirts of the city and the power plant, while the occupiers continue to storm the city's buildings.

In Kurakhove, Donetsk region, the situation is really quite difficult because a large part of the town has been destroyed. Ukrainian troops are holding on to its western outskirts. This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

"The situation in Kurakhove is really quite difficult at the moment, because a large part of the town has been destroyed. Ukrainian troops are holding the western part of the town, on its western outskirts. They are also holding the power plant located in the town," Tregubov said.

Addendum

The occupants continue to storm Kurakhove's urban development.

On January 6, Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, statedthat the defense of the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk region continues, with fighting taking place in the western part of the town, but Ukrainian units are still in the town.

Anna Murashko

War
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

