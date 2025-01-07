In Kurakhove, Donetsk region, the situation is really quite difficult because a large part of the town has been destroyed. Ukrainian troops are holding on to its western outskirts. This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, reports UNN.

Addendum

The occupants continue to storm Kurakhove's urban development.

On January 6, Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, statedthat the defense of the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk region continues, with fighting taking place in the western part of the town, but Ukrainian units are still in the town.