Transport will be stopped in Zaporizhzhia region during the daily minute of silence

From now on, pedestrians and vehicles will stop every day in Zaporizhzhia and the region at 9:00 am during the minute of silence. This was stated by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

As you know, a minute of silence is held every day at 9:00 a.m. in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as throughout Ukraine. Local authorities decided to support the initiative and introduce additional measures during the minute of silence.

In accordance with the decision of the Defense Council of Zaporizhzhia region of 24.09.2024 №191, additional measures will be taken in the settlements of Zaporizhzhia region during the minute of silence. In particular, to honor the memory of the victims, vehicles and pedestrians will stop on all roads in the government-controlled part of the region - RMA said.

The ministry emphasizes that in this way Ukrainians can demonstrate our respect for those who died in combat.

A daily citywide minute of remembrance is introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk