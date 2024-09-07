ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

A daily citywide minute of remembrance is introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk

A daily citywide minute of remembrance is introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23544 views

Starting September 11, Ivano-Frankivsk will honor the memory of those who died in the war every day at 9:00 am. The mayor called on all institutions and businesses to join the initiative.

Starting September 11, a citywide minute of remembrance for those killed in the Russian war against Ukraine will be held in Ivano-Frankivsk . This was announced by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk community Ruslan Martsinkiv, UNN reports.

Details

Starting on Wednesday, we are introducing a citywide minute of remembrance and prayers in all our educational institutions. In places where we have informants and screens, a minute of remembrance will be broadcast everywhere. We ask all institutions and private enterprises to set aside as much time as possible to honor the memory of

- said Martsinkiv. 

According to him, it will be introduced in the Ivano-Frankivsk community at 9:00, simultaneously with a minute of silence throughout Ukraine.

Addendum

As the mayor explained, the reason for this decision is "people have forgotten that there is a war going on.

It's a shame to see how fewer and fewer people come to funerals. And even today, when we are driving with the coffin, some people do not stop, they overtake us, despite the fact that there is police

- said Martsinkiv.

Svitolina takes to the Wimbledon court with a mourning ribbon: honors Ukrainians killed in massive Russian missile attack08.07.24, 19:02 • 24213 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

