A daily citywide minute of remembrance is introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk

Starting September 11, a citywide minute of remembrance for those killed in the Russian war against Ukraine will be held in Ivano-Frankivsk . This was announced by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk community Ruslan Martsinkiv, UNN reports.

Details

Starting on Wednesday, we are introducing a citywide minute of remembrance and prayers in all our educational institutions. In places where we have informants and screens, a minute of remembrance will be broadcast everywhere. We ask all institutions and private enterprises to set aside as much time as possible to honor the memory of - said Martsinkiv.

According to him, it will be introduced in the Ivano-Frankivsk community at 9:00, simultaneously with a minute of silence throughout Ukraine.

Addendum

As the mayor explained, the reason for this decision is "people have forgotten that there is a war going on.

It's a shame to see how fewer and fewer people come to funerals. And even today, when we are driving with the coffin, some people do not stop, they overtake us, despite the fact that there is police - said Martsinkiv.

