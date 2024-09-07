A daily citywide minute of remembrance is introduced in Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv • UNN
Starting September 11, Ivano-Frankivsk will honor the memory of those who died in the war every day at 9:00 am. The mayor called on all institutions and businesses to join the initiative.
Starting September 11, a citywide minute of remembrance for those killed in the Russian war against Ukraine will be held in Ivano-Frankivsk . This was announced by the mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk community Ruslan Martsinkiv, UNN reports.
Details
Starting on Wednesday, we are introducing a citywide minute of remembrance and prayers in all our educational institutions. In places where we have informants and screens, a minute of remembrance will be broadcast everywhere. We ask all institutions and private enterprises to set aside as much time as possible to honor the memory of
According to him, it will be introduced in the Ivano-Frankivsk community at 9:00, simultaneously with a minute of silence throughout Ukraine.
Addendum
As the mayor explained, the reason for this decision is "people have forgotten that there is a war going on.
It's a shame to see how fewer and fewer people come to funerals. And even today, when we are driving with the coffin, some people do not stop, they overtake us, despite the fact that there is police
Svitolina takes to the Wimbledon court with a mourning ribbon: honors Ukrainians killed in massive Russian missile attack08.07.24, 19:02 • 24213 views