Trains to Sumy will arrive after the start of the curfew: passengers will be provided with transportation

On Thursday, October 9, in Sumy region, the train service Kyiv – Sumy is delayed by approximately two hours and will arrive after the start of the curfew. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov.

Oleh Hryhorov noted that for the second week in a row, Russia has been trying to disrupt transport links with frontline regions, including Sumy region.

Because of this, temporary changes in train traffic occur in certain sections of the railway – delays, rerouting of routes, or temporary suspension of traffic.

Currently, the Kyiv – Sumy train is delayed by approximately two hours and will arrive after the start of the curfew. After arrival, communal transport will provide passenger transportation around the city. - the official's post reads.

According to the head of the Sumy RMA, together with Ukrzaliznytsia and the communities, everything is being done to promptly respond to changes, involve reserve transport, and ensure that passengers can safely reach their destinations.

If necessary, we organize bus transfers - Hryhorov wrote in his Telegram channel.

He reported that on Thursday, October 9, passengers of several trains that could not continue their journey were already transported by bus to their destinations.

"Due to the security situation, changes in train traffic are possible, but we are doing everything to ensure that communication with Sumy region is maintained and remains safe for people," he warned.

On Thursday, October 9, due to enemy attacks, railway communication with Sumy region was carried out via changed routes. Regional and long-distance trains traveled around to their destination stations.

