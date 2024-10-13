Training courses and loyalty program for military to be added to Army+ app - Defense Ministry
The Army+ mobile app will get new features, including a training module and a digital military ID card. Reserve+ will have a recruitment service for viewing vacancies in military units.
In the future, the Army+ mobile application will become a universal digital assistant for servicemen. The next version will have training functions. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
During a meeting with an American delegation led by William Taylor, Vice President of the United States Institute of Peace , Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko spoke about the development of the Army+ app.
They plan to add an electronic military ID card and social services and bonuses from businesses to the app.
In civilian life, we are used to convenient digital services. Our goal is to make military service as comfortable and modern as possible, taking into account the specifics of the army
According to the Deputy Minister, the key innovations of Army+ will include:
- a training module with basic information about military affairs, which has already been approved by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
- a digital analog of a military ID card that will have the same legal force as a paper one;
- a system of bonuses, discounts and social benefits for the military.
As for of the Reserve+ app, it will feature an innovative recruitment service. This will allow people liable for military service to view current vacancies in military units.
We strive to make the mobilization process more transparent and informative. To ensure that motivated people who decide to voluntarily join the ranks of the Defense Forces get a complete picture of the possibilities of service
The Defense Ministry said that in the almost two months of the Army+ app's operation, 300,000 servicemenhave registered in it.