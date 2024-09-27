ukenru
11:19 PM

February 28, 08:24 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 08:41 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM

February 27, 10:22 PM

February 28, 06:21 PM • 45373 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 114460 views
February 28, 07:04 PM • 64851 views
February 28, 07:23 PM • 71259 views
February 28, 07:40 PM • 38303 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172517 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184780 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175048 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 202336 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 191188 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143315 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 143164 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 147777 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139129 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 155934 views
The Army+ app now allows you to update your military service status: how to do it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13082 views

The Army+ app has been updated with the function of correcting military service data. Users can update their service information and receive an application number to track their status.

The Army+ app has received an important update for defenders - the function of correcting military service data. This generates an application number so that it is possible to  clarify the status of data updates. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explained that after the launch of Army+, a certain number of servicemen faced the fact that information about their service was not displayed in the application. Most often, this was due to the fact that the operators of the TCC and JV did not digitize the data on the current status of the citizen's registration.

To correct the data, the user had to install the Reserve+ application and send a request through it.

We have developed functionality that allows you to update information about your service through Army+ in a few clicks and get an application number to further clarify its status

- said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Kateryna Chernogorenko.

What you need to do to update your status in Army+:

  • Download/update the app and log in;
  • If there is no information in the registry, the message “We did not find data on your military service” will appear on the screen, then click “I am definitely an active military.
  • Fill out the form, provide the necessary information and submit;
  • Get the application number so that you can track its status and wait for a notification of the result.   

The Ministry of Defense adds that over 270,000 servicemen have logged in to Army+ in the past month and a half. The app  has been implemented by 1,000 military units, and 7,000 electronic reports have been submitted, which have the legal status of paper reports.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada registered law No. 12066, which proposes to create a Unified State Register of Military Personnel to improve military registration and provide electronic services. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

