03:04 PM
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
01:48 PM
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
12:25 PM
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
10:41 AM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
September 10, 08:33 AM
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Tags
Authors
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:48 PM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
10:41 AM
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 31435 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideoSeptember 10, 08:44 AM • 65312 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 08:33 AM
Train with liquefied gas explodes in Lithuania, one injured – AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

In the suburbs of Vilnius on September 10, wagons with liquefied gas caught fire, causing explosions and smoke over the city. One person was injured, the causes of the incident are being investigated.

Train with liquefied gas explodes in Lithuania, one injured – AP
AP Photo

On the morning of September 10, powerful explosions rocked the suburbs of Vilnius: railway cars loaded with liquefied petroleum gas caught fire. The flames caused a detonation, and plumes of smoke were visible over the entire city. According to rescuers, one person was injured. This is stated in the Associated Press material, writes UNN.

Details

Due to toxic smoke, residents of nearby areas are asked to close windows and not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Fire departments worked at the scene for several hours to localize the flames.

The fire was most likely caused by a violation of occupational safety conditions, but all versions are being investigated

— said Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislavas Kondratovičius. 

At the same time, according to him, "all possible causes will be thoroughly checked," but there is currently no reason to consider the incident intentional arson or sabotage.

In Russia, the infrastructure of the Tver railway junction station was destroyed28.08.25, 19:25 • 6955 views

According to the police, the tanks belonged to the Polish energy company Orlen. They were transporting gas from the refinery of the company's Lithuanian subsidiary to the Baltoji Vokė LPG terminal near Vilnius. The company confirmed that a contracting organization was involved in the transportation, and the terminal itself is not owned by Orlen. The company is currently cooperating with the authorities to establish the causes of the explosion.

The incident became one of the largest man-made incidents in the Lithuanian capital in recent years and caused serious concern about the safety of transporting dangerous goods by rail.

Explosion at a military training ground in Warsaw: two civilians injured07.09.25, 18:06 • 6536 views

Stepan Haftko

