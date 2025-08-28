In Russia, the infrastructure of the Tver railway junction station was destroyed

In the aggressor state, this morning, August 28, as a result of an explosion, the infrastructure of the Tver railway junction station was destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the attack on the station took place around 5 am on August 28. As can be seen in the received video, explosives were planted under railway tanks that were on the railway track and were obviously filled with fuel.

A few seconds later, a powerful explosion occurred by remote detonation of the charge. After that, the tanks were engulfed in fire, with the subsequent spread of the fire to the entire territory of the railway station. The attack on the Tver junction station is part of a complex of measures to destroy the logistics capabilities of the aggressor state in supplying the occupation forces with fuel and lubricants, ammunition, and personnel. - the source reported.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important objects of the Russian occupiers - the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara Oblast of the Russian Federation, as well as ammunition depots and a number of logistics objects of the Russian aggressor.