In Russia, the infrastructure of the Tver railway junction station was destroyed

03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
August 27, 04:10 PM
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhotoAugust 28, 06:40 AM • 91856 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: already 12 dead, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 59738 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 67066 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and MacronAugust 28, 09:33 AM • 130790 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen10:55 AM • 56577 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
03:40 PM
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 18810 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 38845 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 163200 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 165552 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 107386 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 138487 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 139899 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 133297 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 164865 views
In Russia, the infrastructure of the Tver railway junction station was destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

On the morning of August 28, the infrastructure of the Tver railway junction station was destroyed on the territory of the Russian Federation. Explosives were planted under railway tanks with fuel, which caused a fire throughout the station.

In Russia, the infrastructure of the Tver railway junction station was destroyed

In the aggressor state, this morning, August 28, as a result of an explosion, the infrastructure of the Tver railway junction station was destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate, the attack on the station took place around 5 am on August 28. As can be seen in the received video, explosives were planted under railway tanks that were on the railway track and were obviously filled with fuel.

A few seconds later, a powerful explosion occurred by remote detonation of the charge. After that, the tanks were engulfed in fire, with the subsequent spread of the fire to the entire territory of the railway station. The attack on the Tver junction station is part of a complex of measures to destroy the logistics capabilities of the aggressor state in supplying the occupation forces with fuel and lubricants, ammunition, and personnel.

- the source reported.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important objects of the Russian occupiers - the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in the Samara Oblast of the Russian Federation, as well as ammunition depots and a number of logistics objects of the Russian aggressor.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine