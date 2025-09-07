Explosion at a military training ground in Warsaw: two civilians injured

An explosion occurred at a military training ground in the Rembertów district of Warsaw, injuring two men who illegally entered the facility. The injured were hospitalized in serious condition. Military police and a sapper patrol are working at the scene, writes UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

The Masovian branch of the military gendarmerie, together with a sapper patrol, is conducting operations in Warsaw-Rembertów - stated the military gendarmerie on social media.

It is reported that an explosion occurred at the military training ground, injuring two civilians, aged 30 and 50, who entered the facility despite the prohibition. An ambulance helicopter and an ambulance arrived at the scene. The injured were taken to the hospital.

It is reported that an "explosive device" detonated at the scene. Its origin and the detailed circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Unknown object crashed in Poland near the border with Ukraine: authorities are checking the version of a smuggled drone