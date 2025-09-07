Explosion at a military training ground in Warsaw: two civilians injured

$41.350.00
September 7, 06:34 AM
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Woman killed after attack on Orikhiv community
September 7, 05:29 AM
Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacks
September 7, 06:20 AM
Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.
September 7, 06:46 AM
Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in Sviatoshyn
September 7, 08:05 AM
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
September 7, 08:47 AM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitions
September 6, 06:10 AM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?
September 5, 12:22 PM
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners
September 5, 07:47 AM
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
September 7, 08:47 AM
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
September 6, 06:22 PM
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
September 4, 10:35 AM
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
September 4, 09:16 AM
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boys
September 4, 07:43 AM
Fake news
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
James Webb Space Telescope
E-6 Mercury

Explosion at a military training ground in Warsaw: two civilians injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

An explosion occurred at a military training ground in Warsaw, as a result of which two men sustained serious injuries. The injured were hospitalized, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Explosion at a military training ground in Warsaw: two civilians injured

An explosion occurred at a military training ground in the Rembertów district of Warsaw, injuring two men who illegally entered the facility. The injured were hospitalized in serious condition. Military police and a sapper patrol are working at the scene, writes UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

The Masovian branch of the military gendarmerie, together with a sapper patrol, is conducting operations in Warsaw-Rembertów

- stated the military gendarmerie on social media.

It is reported that an explosion occurred at the military training ground, injuring two civilians, aged 30 and 50, who entered the facility despite the prohibition. An ambulance helicopter and an ambulance arrived at the scene. The injured were taken to the hospital.

It is reported that an "explosive device" detonated at the scene. Its origin and the detailed circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

Unknown object crashed in Poland near the border with Ukraine: authorities are checking the version of a smuggled drone07.09.25, 00:13 • 3426 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldEvents
Warsaw