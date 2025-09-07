$41.350.00
Unknown object crashed in Poland near the border with Ukraine: authorities are checking the version of a smuggled drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

An unknown object, presumably a smuggler's drone, crashed in the village of Majdan-Sielec, Poland. There are no casualties, the object has no military characteristics, and an investigation is underway.

Unknown object crashed in Poland near the border with Ukraine: authorities are checking the version of a smuggled drone

On Saturday, September 6, an unknown object crashed in the village of Majdan-Selec in the Lublin Voivodeship, approximately 50 km from the Polish-Ukrainian border. The authorities and police are investigating the incident. This was reported by UNN with reference to RMF FM.

Details

It is noted that the most probable version, which is currently being checked by investigators, is the fall of a drone used for smuggling.

Janusz Sejmej, spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, stated that the unidentified object that fell in the Lublin Voivodeship "has no military characteristics."

Information about the object's fall has already been confirmed by the police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration.

I can confirm the incident. An unidentified object was found in Majdan-Selec. After the investigation is completed, the prosecutor will be able to provide information about the object and what actually happened. The police are on site, let them conduct their investigation

- said Ministry of Internal Affairs spokeswoman Karolina Galecka.

According to her, it is currently difficult to predict how long the examination of the object on site will take.

The wreckage of the aircraft fell in the village of Majdan-Selec, in the Tomaszów County of the Lublin Voivodeship, 500 meters from residential buildings. There were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Through the Emergency Notification Center, the duty officer of the district police department in Tomaszów Lubelski received a report about the discovery of fragments of an unidentified flying object in the town of Majdan Selec

- reported the Lublin police.

According to law enforcement officers, all services and the prosecutor's office have been informed about the incident. The site where the object was found is currently being guarded.

Fragments of the crashed object have already been removed by the relevant services. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Recall

On the night of Tuesday, September 2, to Wednesday, September 3, Poland's airspace was violated twice by drones. They were not shot down because it was determined that the drones posed no danger.

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Poland