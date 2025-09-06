Poland urges citizens to leave Belarus: the reason named

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland recommends its citizens to leave Belarus "by available commercial and private means" and strongly advises against traveling to this country. This is reported by RMF FM, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the relevant appeals are related to the recent detention of a Polish citizen, whom the Belarusian authorities accused of alleged espionage during the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025".

"Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized on Friday that the Belarusian accusations against the Polish citizen are absurd," the report says.

It is indicated that Belarus is "not a democratic country and not a country friendly to the Republic of Poland." At the same time, according to the spokesman of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paweł Wroński, he "would like these warnings to be taken as seriously as possible."

Context

On Thursday, Belarusian state television showed a report about the detention of a Polish citizen who allegedly collected information about the Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025". According to the TV channel, a criminal case for espionage has been initiated.

Poland is not preparing provocations on the border with Belarus: the Center for Combating Disinformation debunked another Kremlin fake