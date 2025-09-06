Poland urges citizens to leave Belarus: the reason named

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
September 5, 04:47 PM • 10386 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 18328 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 23476 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 20194 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 32773 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 40192 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 35199 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 63798 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 46037 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 57211 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.2m/s
67%
755mm
Popular news
Trump to rename Department of Defense to Department of War todayVideoSeptember 5, 02:38 PM • 4214 views
Slovakia supports Ukraine's movement towards the European Union - ZelenskyySeptember 5, 03:17 PM • 3698 views
MP concealed five apartments and an elite SUV worth 8 million. SAP filed a lawsuitSeptember 5, 03:32 PM • 6298 views
Fico assures that Putin did not ask for an energy blockade of UkraineSeptember 5, 04:17 PM • 3992 views
Naval Special Forces rescued four Ukrainian servicemen who had been hiding in occupied territories for over three yearsVideo07:05 PM • 9154 views
Publications
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 23475 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 22428 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 46391 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 63798 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 45580 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Slovakia
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 33019 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 82711 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 32066 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 36715 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 37972 views
Actual
The Times
Financial Times
Fake news
Fox News
Tupolev Tu-22M

Poland urges citizens to leave Belarus: the reason named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends citizens to leave Belarus by available means due to the detention of a Pole accused of espionage. The Polish prime minister called the accusations absurd.

Poland urges citizens to leave Belarus: the reason named

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland recommends its citizens to leave Belarus "by available commercial and private means" and strongly advises against traveling to this country. This is reported by RMF FM, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the relevant appeals are related to the recent detention of a Polish citizen, whom the Belarusian authorities accused of alleged espionage during the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025".

"Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized on Friday that the Belarusian accusations against the Polish citizen are absurd," the report says.

It is indicated that Belarus is "not a democratic country and not a country friendly to the Republic of Poland." At the same time, according to the spokesman of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paweł Wroński, he "would like these warnings to be taken as seriously as possible."

Context

On Thursday, Belarusian state television showed a report about the detention of a Polish citizen who allegedly collected information about the Russian-Belarusian military exercises "West-2025". According to the TV channel, a criminal case for espionage has been initiated.

Poland is not preparing provocations on the border with Belarus: the Center for Combating Disinformation debunked another Kremlin fake22.05.25, 13:51 • 2385 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Poland