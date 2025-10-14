Train collision in Slovakia: a Ukrainian among the injured

$41.600.10
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
06:46 PM • 16563 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
October 13, 04:59 PM • 17344 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
October 13, 04:31 PM • 22650 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
October 13, 03:26 PM • 20371 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
October 13, 02:34 PM • 18242 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 16602 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 12817 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13631 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13446 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
Popular news
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 19990 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 19419 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 16695 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 12897 views
Tragedy on the last kilometer: Ukrainian actor and warrior Oleksiy "Artist" Nakonechny died returning from vacationPhotoVideo06:18 PM • 5362 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 28598 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 28839 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 38216 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 35889 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 41025 views
UNN Lite
Train collision in Slovakia: a Ukrainian among the injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

Two passenger trains collided in Slovakia near the village of Jablonov nad Turňou. More than 20 people were injured, including a Ukrainian born in 2005.

Train collision in Slovakia: a Ukrainian among the injured

In Slovakia, two passenger trains collided in the area of the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district (Košice region). According to preliminary data, more than 20 people were injured, including a Ukrainian born in 2005. This was reported by TASR with reference to the spokesman of the regional fire and emergency service of the Košice region, Jozef Balint, informs UNN.

Details

He clarified that firefighters from several fire stations are working at the scene. The operational center of emergency medical care reported that five ambulances and a rescue helicopter are heading to the scene. According to the police, two express trains moving in opposite directions were carrying a large number of passengers.

All units of the integrated rescue system are at the scene. Passengers are gradually leaving the train cars, the extent of injuries is not yet known. The police are blocking the scene, coordinating the work of rescue teams, and managing the movement of people in the area.

– reported the Košice Region Police Department.

The publication indicates that the collision occurred at the point where the tracks crossed and merged into one.

"The cause of the collision is being investigated. Our priority now is the rescue and evacuation of passengers and our employees. Information will be updated on an ongoing basis," said Jan Baček, spokesman for the state passenger carrier ZSSK.

Recall

As a result of the collision of two express trains in Slovakia, 91 people were injured, with no fatalities.

In Volyn, a car collided with a freight train at a crossing: a 19-year-old driver died09.07.25, 11:22 • 1498 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Slovakia