Train collision in Slovakia: a Ukrainian among the injured

In Slovakia, two passenger trains collided in the area of the village of Jablonov nad Turňou in the Rožňava district (Košice region). According to preliminary data, more than 20 people were injured, including a Ukrainian born in 2005. This was reported by TASR with reference to the spokesman of the regional fire and emergency service of the Košice region, Jozef Balint, informs UNN.

He clarified that firefighters from several fire stations are working at the scene. The operational center of emergency medical care reported that five ambulances and a rescue helicopter are heading to the scene. According to the police, two express trains moving in opposite directions were carrying a large number of passengers.

All units of the integrated rescue system are at the scene. Passengers are gradually leaving the train cars, the extent of injuries is not yet known. The police are blocking the scene, coordinating the work of rescue teams, and managing the movement of people in the area. – reported the Košice Region Police Department.

The publication indicates that the collision occurred at the point where the tracks crossed and merged into one.

"The cause of the collision is being investigated. Our priority now is the rescue and evacuation of passengers and our employees. Information will be updated on an ongoing basis," said Jan Baček, spokesman for the state passenger carrier ZSSK.

As a result of the collision of two express trains in Slovakia, 91 people were injured, with no fatalities.

