In Volyn, a car collided with a freight train at a crossing: a 19-year-old driver died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

This morning, at a railway crossing between Selets and Turiysk, a Skoda car collided with a freight train. The 19-year-old driver of the car died while crossing the crossing on a prohibited signal.

In the Volyn region, a 19-year-old car driver died as a result of a collision with a freight train, the National Police Department in the region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened today, around 8 AM.

"At the railway crossing between the settlements of Selets and Turiysk, a freight train and a Skoda car collided. It is preliminarily known that the 19-year-old driver of the car crossed the crossing at a prohibited signal. As a result of the collision, he died," the report says.

Based on this fact, investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All circumstances of the accident will be established during the pre-trial investigation.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

